Charlie Sykes, editor-in-chief of a conservative, anti-Trump website, mocked the president’s weird embrace of a gun-toting St. Louis couple who went viral last month for awkwardly brandishing an AR-15 and pistol at protestors while standing in their front yard. Calling upon some apparent personal knowledge, Sykes mocked the whole episode as “something out of Trump world Pornhub episode.”

Sykes made his comments on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House on Wednesday, where host Nicolle Wallace brought up a new Monmouth Poll that found Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump in the swing state of Pennsylvania by a substantial 13 percentage points, 53 – 40, among registered voters.

“Trump’s conduct has driven even his own supporters deep underground,” she noted of the poll’s results. “I think those are numbers that Jonathan Allen said in the last hour, we haven’t seen since [1996 Republican presidential candidate] Bob Dole.

“No, they’re absolutely stunning numbers, but it’s another indication of how, I think, the president has lost the script, he’s lost touch with reality,” Sykes said, before alluding to Trump’s very public defense the day before of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who earned nationwide mockery for wildly waving their guns at protestors, then conducted a bizarre media tour in their defense, and, most recently, had their weapons seized by the police. “This whole scene out of St. Louis seems like something out of a Trump world Pornhub episode. You know, the white, Brooks Brother-wearing couple with their guns and the black protester. The only thing missing was if you could just put them in a boat with a Trump flag, you have the perfect Trump fantasy of how he’s going to turn this election around, when, in fact, I think most of the country is going, that’s just ridiculous.

“This is not just a dogwhistle,” Sykes added, alluding to the unmistakable racial aspects of a president so publicly backing a suburban white couple who claim to have defended themselves against threats from Black and white protestors. “This is the president who has one playbook, which is that he’s going to play that law and order card, he’s going to say that the real threat to America are the other Americans. And you know, we have to have, you know, white — they’re not suburbanites, but white suburbanites with guns protecting us against the caravans and the whatever. But it’s not working.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

