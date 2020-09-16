Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewed Chinese virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who claimed that the Chinese government created Covid-19 and released it intentionally on the world.

Yan opened the interview on Tuesday evening by telling Carlson that — from her report — she concluded Covid-19 “actually is not from nature” and “is a man-made virus created in the lab” which was based on “the very unique bat coronavirus, which cannot affect people, but after the modifications becomes a very harmful virus.”

“So what you’re saying is much more sinister even than we’ve suggested on the show, Tom Cotton’s suggested, almost anyone’s suggested,” Carlson responded. “You’re saying that the Chinese government manufactured this virus, if I’m hearing you correctly. That’s what you’re saying?”

Yan replied, “Yes, exactly.”

After Yan went into more detail about her findings, and alleged the real nature of the virus has not been exposed internationally due to suppression from the Chinese Communist Party, Tucker said, “You’re a brave person. I’m giving the benefit of the doubt and assuming you’re not an anti-Chinese racist.”

“Why would the Chinese government intentionally create a virus like this?” he then asked.

She said, “If you want to know the exact motive, the exact idea, I think people have to come to ask the Communist Party why did they do it, because they are the ones who do it. We cannot always understand their evil thinking. You have to come to ask them. But what we see already proves that they have done that, it harmed everyone in the world.”

Carlson pushed, “Do you believe the Chinese government released this intentionally, on purpose? Did they do this?”

“Yes, of course it’s intentionally,” Yan declared.

Carlson concluded, “It’s hard to be shocked in a moment like this, but you have succeeded in shocking me. Unfortunately this is not the forum for the details of your research, I don’t have the grounding necessary to ask you the right questions. This is when you wish for a functioning media because what you just said completely changes everything we think we know about the pandemic that’s wrecking our country. So I really hope, sincerely, that you will be doing many interviews in American media and explaining this in much greater detail.”

Watch above via Fox News.

