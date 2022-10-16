Chris Christie Clashes With Donna Brazile on January 6 Committee’s ‘Credibility Problem’: ‘Where’s the Other Side’ of the Capitol Riot?

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie collided with fellow ABC News panelist Donna Brazile as he questioned the credibility of the January 6 Committee.

Christie and Brazile were part of a panel discussion on Sunday for ABC’s This Week, and one of the overarching topics was whether election denialism and the committee’s latest hearing will have an impact on the 2022 midterms. While Christie acknowledged the committee’s “good work” in presenting the facts on the storming of the U.S. Capitol, he argued that the committee “was resigned to having a credibility problem because of the membership of the committee and the way that was done.”

“There are lots of Republicans across this country who just say there’s nobody there to argue the other side,” he said. “[Adam] Kinzinger and [Liz] Cheney don’t argue the other side to the extent that there is some arguments there.”

George Stephanopoulos interjected at that point to say “there’s no other side” on whether the election was stolen, as Donald Trump claimed to his rioting supporters. Brazile also wanted to know what this “other side” was, and Christie replied “I think you can question a lot of these witnesses who came up and test their credibility.”

That led to Brazile referring to the various former Trump officials the January 6 Committee cited throughout their hearings.

“Bill Barr? You’re going to test the credibility of the former attorney general?” Brazile said. “You’re going to test the credibility of the people who were inside the Oval Office?”

“You want to just keep talking,” Christie protested, “or do you want me to give the answer?” Thus Brazile referred back to her original question: “Seriously! Where’s the other side?”

“You can test the credibility of people, and, by doing that, it can give them more credibility,” said Christie. “But instead, it’s a TV production.”

“You’re going to test the credibility of the cops who got their heads smashed in?” Brazile asked. “That’s who you’re going to test?”

“That’s not who I’m testing, Donna!” retorted Christie. “But there are lots of people inside the White House who now have convenient memories about things that didn’t have memories about them before.”

Christie concluded by arguing that the events of January 6 aren’t influencing voters because “he’s not on the ballot.” He said this would be “a different story” if Trump runs for president again in 2024.

