CNN host Chris Cuomo tore into the network’s in-house pro-Trump commentator David Urban on Tuesday night after his guest attempted to justify the president’s recent comments attacking American Jews who vote for Democratic politicians.

“Help me understand the wisdom of this — of saying, ‘You Jews, you’re either ignorant or disloyal?'” Cuomo asked.

Urban, who is a paid CNN contributor on top of being an advisor for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, pivoted the conversation to Democratic representatives who have criticized Israel, saying, “I think the president is trying to highlight there’s a big fractious difference in the party. I think he’s trying to highlight it and it’s a question that’s been fairly asked.”

The host steered Urban back to the main question at hand, asking again, “Are the Jews dumb or disloyal?”

After acknowledging that he disagrees “with the framing” of Trump’s comments, Cuomo pushed back and suggested the president should apologize for putting “Jews in a bucket as dumb and disloyal.”

“Listen, I don’t agree with it, obviously,” Urban said — a response that Cuomo snarked about, leading Urban to warn the anchor against accusing him of antisemitism: “Don’t go there, buddy … Chris, come on. You should apologize for going there.”

“Here’s the point, every group gets put in an us and them,” Cuomo replied. “Every group gets defined by its weaknesses. The Jews now, of all the groups, I know he said they could only count his money, but now they’re either dumb or disloyal if they vote Democrat.”

While speaking before reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump made the Jewish loyalty remarks as he commented on the recent controversy involving Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (MN) and Rashida Tlaib (MI) and their canceled trips to Israel over their BDS support.

“Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this — even three years ago — of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people — I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation,” Trump said. “Where has the Democratic Party gone? Where have they gone where they’re defending these two people over the State of Israel?”

“I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty,” he added.

Watch above, via CNN.

