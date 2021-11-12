Chris Cuomo on Bannon Indictment: ‘The Shizzle Is Rizzle’

Chris Cuomo has offered a unique legal take on congressional subpoena power as it pertains to the indictment of Steve Bannon.

The Department of Justice indicted Bannon on Friday for failing to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riot. He has also been held in contempt of Congress.

“The shizzle is rizzle now when it comes to messing with Congress’s subpoenas,” stated Cuomo during CNN oral arguments. “Now people know that contempt has teeth. What will it mean for Bannon? But more importantly, what will it mean for the others that the probe wants to talk to? That’s the question.”

Cuomo then took the case to Judge Don Lemon, who immediately ruled against the Yale Law School graduate during the handoff. Lemon could barely conceal his disgust at the gaffe:

LEMON: The shizzle is for rizzle. That’s the second time I’ve had to correct you today but that’s ok. CUOMO: Wait, what did you just say that I said differently? LEMON: You said “rizzle.” CUOMO: And what’d you say? LEMON: “For rizzle.” CUOMO: Listen, you are no authority on anything. Do you understand that? LEMON Don’t get all huffy with me. CUOMO: I’m not huffy.

Cuomo is entitled to appeal Lemon’s ruling to CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, but he may also apply for emergency relief via the U.S. Supreme Court’s shadow docket.

