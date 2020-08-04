“Donald Trump and the Republican party are waging a war on the very mechanisms of voting ahead of the upcoming election in November.”

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Tuesday night going off on the president’s latest comments about mail-in voting and recent reports about Postal Service changes and mail delivery slowdowns, as well as Republican legal challenges in a number of states.

Hayes noted the RNC “now lists a total of 17 state where is they and the Trump campaign are engaged in legal battles related to mail-in voting and other ways they say Democrats are assaulting the integrity of the elections.”

“Of course, assaulting the integrity of the elections meaning here making sure people can vote,” he added, calling this “a full, concerted effort by the Trump administration and crucially the Republican party… to undermine the legitimacy of the election, to cast aspersions on voting by mail, an attempt to actually bar people from voting by mail, all while we’re in a deadly pandemic that’s killed almost 160,000 of our fellow Americans.”

As far as the president’s own comments, Hayes said it’s “ludicrous” and that it doesn’t make sense, calling it “pure deceitful propaganda like something straight out of North Korea.”

But he also took note of Trump’s tweet Tuesday saying, “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Hayes called that tweet a sign of Trump realizing his rhetoric about mail-in voting might be a problem for him in that crucial state.

“The president cannot afford to discourage his senior elderly Floridian supporters for voting by mail and risk losing the whole thing on election night… This was obvious of course to everyone watching. So today he just completely reversed himself, tweeting what basically amounted to a big ‘Please Disregard.'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

