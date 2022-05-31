Chris Hayes Loses It While Talking About Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Peach Tree Dish’ Gaffe: ‘Is She Doing It on Purpose?’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes couldn’t contain his laughter Tuesday as he reacted to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) referring to a petri dish as a “peach tree dish.”

Greene grabbed headlines after she peddled a conspiracy theory on Facebook about billionaire Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The lawmaker said Gates wants to force Americans to eat synthetic beef.

The government, meanwhile, wants to track their bowel movements, per Greene.

“The government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,” she said. “They want to know when you’re eating. They want to know if you’re eating a cheeseburger, which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat, which is grown in a peach tree dish.”

She added, “So, you’ll probably get a little zap inside your body, and that’s saying, ‘No, no! Don’t eat a real cheeseburger, you need to eat the fake, the fake burger. The fake meat from Bill Gates.”

Hayes reacted to the blunder with unrestrained laughter.

“I don’t know,” Hayes said as he giggled uncontrollably, “Ten percent, I think it’s a bit. Like is she doing it on purpose? I don’t know. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her primary by more than 50 points last week, says that Bill Gates wants you eat meat grown in a ‘peach tree dish.'”

“Also, the government’s gonna probe your bowels,” he added as he again broke into a chuckle.

Hayes then invoked a Greene blunder from February, in which she mixed up the words “gestapo” and “gazpacho.”

“Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens,” she said while she attacked the Speaker of the House.

Just to clear things up, @RepMTG Gazpacho: a vegetable-based Spanish cold soup

Gestapo: Nazi Germany’s secret police pic.twitter.com/T9q76r706G — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

