Lawrence O’Donnell Suggests ‘Relentlessly Stupid’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Really Thinks ‘Gazpacho Police’ Were a Thing

Lawrence O’Donnell ridiculed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she alleged that “Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police” are serving cold bowls of political revenge.

Appearing on One America News on Wednesday, Greene claimed that the Capitol Police are spying on Republican members of Congress. She made the allegation after a congressman claimed the police had “illegally” entered his office.

At one point she stated, “[N]ow we have Nancy Pelosi’s gazpacho police spying on members of Congress.”

Greene appeared to confuse the name of the Nazi secret police with the more delicious and less murderous gazpacho, which is sometimes served with a garnish such as chopped almonds or diced ham.

O’Donnell said there’s ample evidence in Greene’s past actions to suggest she believes she was using the correct word at the time:

Now, we’re all capable of misspeaking at any moment. I do it with names sometimes right here on this show. I recently called Daniel Goldman, who I know very well, David Goldman. That stuff happens. The problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene is that there is no evidence that she actually knew the word Gestapo when she said the word gazpacho. If she knew both words and how to use them properly, then what happened was just one brain cell misfiring at the wrong moment. But, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Marjorie Taylor Greene is so utterly ignorant – not just about Nazi Germany, but about everything – and so relentlessly stupid, that she actually thinks that gazpacho is the name of Hitler’s secret police.

Greene has made Nazi references before when criticizing Pelosi and Covid restrictions the Speaker had put in place.

“This woman is mentally ill,” said Greene in May. “You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

