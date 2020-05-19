MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Tuesday night he initially thought President Donald Trump wasn’t telling the truth about taking hydroxychloroquine, but now he’s starting to think he’s actually doing it.

He looked at it from an “I’m not only the hair club president, I’m also a client” way, saying POTUS is talking up the drug “like he’s a salesman for it.”

And in answering the question of why Trump has been pushing it, Hayes said, “It always just seemed possible that fundamentally, the reason was that President Trump just believed his own BS. I mean, here is a guy who has been pumping conservative media into his brain for a decade or two at least, and that entire universe runs on advertisements for magic pills and supplements that will cure all your ills.”

Hayes showed a bunch of TV ads as an example before saying, “The notion the president is taking this drug speaks not only to his past, but also to the way he has gone about this entire catastrophe more broadl from the beginning. Always, always looking for some magic bullet, for some easy solution, the magic pill.”

Bringing up a recent Trump meeting with Laura Ingraham‘s “medicine cabinet,” Hayes said, “The depressing reality here appears to be this — that this isn’t some 12th dimensional chess. It’s not even some corrupt angle he’s working. The president literally thinks there is some secret magic solution. Donald Trump is his own mark. He is the president and literally also a client”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

