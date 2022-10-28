Chris Hayes Says GOP Doesn’t Have a ‘Monopoly’ on Violence: ‘A Guy Took a Gun to the Republican Softball Team’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Republicans don’t have a “monopoly” on political violence Friday after Paul Pelosi was attacked during a home invasion.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) was in Washington on Friday morning when a man entered her San Francisco home and struck her husband in the head with a hammer. The assailant was looking for Mrs. Pelosi and attempted to tie up Mr. Pelosi.

On All In, Hayes discussed the attack with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Hayes explained to his guests he and his staff experienced “tension” when they discussed how they would open the show following the news of the attack on Pelosi. Hayes said the issue was not to be disingenuous so as to lay all instances of political violence on conservatives:

We were thinking about the monologue, how we were going to cover this today. And I’ll just disclose that there’s sort of this tension because at one level there’s like, “I don’t want to do this thing where their people are terrible exclusively… A guy took a gun to the Republican softball [sic] team and shot Steve Scalise – almost killed him. There was a guy who turned himself in because he was to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh. So it’s not like there is some ideological monopoly on this, and yet but, it also feels like the difference is that on that side, because of Donald Trump chiefly. There is more tolerance for, excuses for apologies for [violence].

Scalise was among five people who were shot in 2017 during a practice for the annual congressional baseball game. The perpetrator traveled to Alexandria, Virginia specifically to target Republicans.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

