MSNBC’s Chris Hayes tore into Rupert Murdoch over the media tycoon’s plan to launch a 24-hour streaming platform devoted to covering the weather.

On Tuesday, Hayes focused on a segment of his show on the news that Fox Corp plans to compete with the Weather Channel later this year by rolling out their own full-time meteorology service: Fox Weather. The news about Fox Weather has already invoked a great deal of public skepticism because of Fox News’ skepticism for global warming and climate change, and Hayes kept that going as he predicted “undoubtedly, Rupert Murdoch will try to do for the world’s climate what he has done for American democracy — deny it, undermine it, lead it to the brink of destruction.”

Hayes carried on by arguing that Murdoch “has been crucially important to climate denial across the entire English-speaking world,” even as the world is seeing record-breaking heat. He also recalled how former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull once called out Murdoch for using his media conglomerate to advance his own anti-climate change agenda.

“It’s really not a stretch to say Rupert Murdoch’s media empire…stopped us from taking action on climate change sooner, continues to block us, and we’re now dealing with the fallout,” Hayes said. “One could only imagine how a weather channel practicing climate change denial would approach these stories. How would they explain the insane heat?”

Hayes concluded by ripping Fox Weather over his prediction they “will create a new reality” based on the “delusion” that the world’s not getting hotter.

The world we live in is being ravaged by the heat. That heat will cause incalculable human misery, and that misery is thanks — in large part — to Rupert Murdoch and his life’s work. Murdoch is 90 now so he will not be here to see all of what he put into motion, but I truly hope that none of us ever forget what he has done.

Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to clarify the name of Fox Weather in the headline.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

