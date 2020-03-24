Chris Hayes: Trump’s Rhetoric Is Making Him a ‘Genuine Threat to Public Health’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes bluntly opened his show Tuesday night by saying President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is making him a “genuine threat to public health” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayes opened by reviewing the increase in cases in New York state alone and Andrew Cuomo’s plea to the federal government to send more vital equipment. He took note of how nations around the world, particularly India, are issuing lockdowns.

“For the most part, with some notable exceptions, most leaders are not saying things like ‘Well, the flu is really bad too and a lot of people die from car crashes and, you know, what about the stock market.'”

Hayes again ripped Trump for downplaying the severity of the crisis at first, then declaring war on the virus, and now “it seems like he is looking to surrender.”

The president talked today about a potential timeline where the country could “reopen” by Easter despite public health concerns. Hayes made a point of not showing audio from the Fox News town hall where Trump made those remarks, explaining:

“In the midst of this global pandemic, at this moment of crisis, the president, as he has been doing daily, as he has done since the first case arrived on our shores, went out today and said things that that are flat out wrong, that are lies, and more than that, that are dangerous. That’s why we did not play you any sound of what he said today because, frankly, the president has become a kind of — well, he’s a genuine threat to public health, his rhetoric at this point, the things he says.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

