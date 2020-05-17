Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Sunday if public health experts have been “too alarmist” about reopenings to date.

Wallace spoke with former CDC chief Tom Frieden and noted how almost every state is doing partial reopenings right now to varying degrees.

Frieden said there are certainly things that can be done with “minimal risk,” but said there are just some things that cannot be done “without a lot of safety measures” in place, citing face masks as an example of how it can be safer. And he again warned that there’s still the risk of asymptomatic spread.

Wallace, after noting the different comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Donald Trump about reopening, posed this question to Frieden:

“There was a lot of criticism when Georgia, and its governor Brian Kemp, reopened a few weeks ago, and they reopened salons and gyms — even got criticism from President Trump that he was moving too fast. But we have not seen the kind of spike that was widely feared with that reopening in Georgia, which raises the question: are some public health experts — I’ll include you in that — are you being too alarmist about this?”

“I don’t think you can be too alarmist about what this virus can do,” Frieden respondedl

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

