Chris Wallace called out White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Sunday for, among other things, telling reporters what questions they should be asking.

On Friday, McEnany — in addition to taking a shot at reporters over the reopenings of houses of worship – went off on “Obamagate” and posed a series of questions that she said reporters should be asking about Michael Flynn and others.

Wallace played the clip of McEnany taking the shot at reporters on houses of worship and said, “I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never — and in the years since too — I never saw a White House press secretary act like that.”

Donna Brazile called McEnany an “extraordinary person” but said she’s not taking “the right posture” in her job.

Wallace also showed the clip of her telling reporters what they should be asking on the Flynn case, first remarking that “unmasking is pretty routine” and the crime in question was the leaking, before saying, “I have to say that if Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well.”

Jonah Goldberg called McEnany’s behavior “indefensible and grotesque,” saying, “There’s this cliche in Washington that President Trump wants Roy Cohn… as attorney general. What Donald Trump wants in a press secretary is a Twitter troll who goes on attack, doesn’t actually care about doing the job they have, and instead wants to impress really an audience of one and make another part of official Washington another one of these essentially cable news and Twitter gladiatorial arenas.”

Wallace even went so far as to say, “Kayleigh McEnany isn’t acting like she’s working for the public. She acts like she is what she used to be, which is a spokesperson for the Trump campaign.”

Josh Holmes defended McEnany and said that any spokesperson in Trumpworld “finds themselves under constant attack by the press.”

Wallace still remarked, “Let me just say, Sam Donaldson and me in the Reagan white house, we were pretty tough on the White House press secretaries and we never had our religious beliefs questioned or were lectured on what we should ask.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]