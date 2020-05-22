Reuters reporter Jeff Mason confronted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany after she accused the press corps of wanting Churches to remain closed, clarifying that many want to return to houses of worship, but want to ensure safety before they do.

“Boy, it is interesting to be in a room that desperately wants to see these churches and houses of worship stay closed,” McEnany remarked after being questioned on President Donald Trump’s right to override governors and force houses of worship to open.

Mason then objected to the statement, clarifying that he wants to return to church, but wanted the opportunity to ask Trump and Dr. Deborah Birx if it was entirely safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McEnany then promised that it was safe for churches to reopen as long as they followed the guidelines laid out by the CDC, which includes five bullet points promoting hygiene practices and promises cleanings when social distancing is not possible.

“I am thankful that we have a president that celebrates the first amendment, the same amendment to gives you all the ability to ask me questions. Is there to add the freedom of worship, so imams and pastors can go to their churches, can go to their places of worship, and can celebrate what is a first amendment right in this country.”

Mason then added that he also celebrates the first amendment and the right to worship too, explaining that he is not asking if Trump would allow all U.S. citizens to pray, but instead is concerned with safety.

“To gather in their places of worship, to attend church services, to pray together,” McEnany replied. “And the president has laid out a clear path. The CDC has laid out a clear path for this to take place, for our first amendment to be exercised in a way that is safe and robust.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]