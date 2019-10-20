Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace grilled White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney this morning as he attempted to walk back his comments last week about a Ukraine quid pro quo.

Mulvaney repeatedly insisted that his comments have been misinterpreted, but Wallace said, “Anyone listening to what you said in that briefing could come to only one conclusion.”

He played Mulvaney clips from the briefing, including when one reporter remarked he just admitted to a quid pro quo and Mulvaney’s response was that “we do that all the time with foreign policy.”

Mulvaney insisted there were only two issues with respect to the Ukraine aid — concerns about corruption and money from other European nations.

Wallace told Mulvaney “you said what you said” and added that he had listed three conditions. He even pointed out the DOJ was

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

