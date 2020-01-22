Fox News’ Chris Wallace accused House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff of “completely misrepresenting” Mick Mulvaney and his controversial comments on whether President Donald Trump pursued a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

When Schiff addressed the Senate for the second day of Trump’s impeachment trial, he blasted Mulvaney and accused the White House Chief of Staff of saying that the president’s critics should “just get over it” with his conduct toward Ukraine. Schiff included footage during that moment, so for the sake of having it as a reference, here’s the transcript of Mulvaney’s engagement last year with ABC’s Jon Karl.

Karl: Let’s be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo. It is funding will not flow unless the investigation into the Democratic server happened as well. Mulvaney: We do that all the time with foreign policy. If you read the news reports and you believe them, what did McKinney say yesterday? Well, McKinney said yesterday that he was really upset with the political influence in foreign policy. That was one of the reasons he was so upset about this, and I have news for everybody: get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy.”

Wallace joined Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on Wednesday to provide commentary on the ongoing trial, and he honed in on how Schiff characterized Mulvaney’s comments.

“That is not what Mick Mulvaney said at all. He did say ‘get over it,’ but he was talking specifically about the fact that there is politics in foreign policy. When Barack Obama is conducting his foreign policy, it’s going to have a different political flavor and a different policy agenda than what Donald Trump is. And each president, they are elected, is fulfilling his mandate. He wasn’t saying ‘this kind of quid pro quo, get over it, just accept it.’ He was talking specifically about the idea of policy and politics in a foreign policy agenda. So quite frankly, and I think that Adam Schiff made an effective argument for his side of the case, but he completely misrepresented what Mick Mulvaney said when he said ‘get over it.'”

MacCallum followed up noting that Schiff brought scrutiny upon himself with his controversial paraphrase of Trump’s infamous Ukraine call, plus Schiff’s other actions during the Ukraine scandal.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]