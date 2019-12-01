Fox News anchor Chris Wallace grilled a member of Democratic House leadership on the impeachment inquiry, pointing out the polls do not show bipartisan support.

“We are here at this moment right now because the president decided to pressure foreign government to target an American citizen for political gain and at the same time withhold $391 million in military aid from a very vulnerable Ukraine,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) told Wallace on Fox News Sunday.

“But congressman, Democrats have been making that case — you’ve been making your best case to the public for two months now. You just finished 30 hours of televised hearings, 12 witnesses, and the public apparently isn’t buying it at this point,” Wallace responded, pointing to recent polls showing a slight decrease in support for impeachment.

“It’s clear that there is none of the bipartisan support that Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi said for months was essential to impeachment,” Wallace said.

“Our job is to follow the facts, apply the law, be guided by the U.S. Constitution and present the truth to the American people no matter where it leads because no one is above the law. That’s what we have been doing, that’s what we are doing,” Jeffries said after saying he saw a poll that indicated about 50% of Americans support impeachment.

