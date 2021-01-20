Fox News’ Chris Wallace had effusive praise for President Joe Biden’s inaugural address.

He invoked Biden’s memorable “we must end this uncivil war” line and said, “I thought it was a great speech. I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy, ‘ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I have ever heard.”

Wallace referred to it as “part-sermon, part-pep talk” and even picked up on what the president said about truth to make this point:

“There’s one other thing he said that I think especially us in the media must note. He said that there is truth and there are lies, lies that are told for power and lies that are told for profit. I think it was a call to all of us, whether it’s us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it’s us on social media, on our Twitter accounts, understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth, to hear each other out, as he said, a right to disagree, but not a right to violence.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

