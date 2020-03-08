Fox News’ Chris Wallace spoke with Bernie Sanders this morning and pressed him about his comments on income inequality and billionaires.

Wallace said, “Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos have created more than a million jobs… and created trillions of dollars of wealth. Why shouldn’t they share in the wealth that they create, which is helping not just them, but has helped a lot of Americans?”

Sanders said he has nothing personal against any individual billionaire, but added he’s talking about an economy “where the top 1% owns more wealth than the bottom 92%, where over the last 30 years, the top 1% has seen a $21 trillion increase in their wealth level when the bottom half of America has actually seen a decline, where real wages have essentially been stagnant for the last 45 years.”

Wallace still pressed the point, bringing up Gates in particular and how “he created a whole new way for people to get information, to discuss, to communicate with each other, huge increase in the way we live now.”

“He deserves great credit for that, Chris, I applaud him,” Sanders said.

Wallace said that “some could argue he’s done a lot more with his wealth than any politician would” before asking, “How far would you go as a democratic socialist in terms of worker control of businesses?”

Sanders again said he’s not “denigrating the achievements of Bill Gates or anybody else” but raising a question about what’s going on in the broader economy.

“In terms of worker control, I believe it is important to put workers on the boards of directors of major corporations, and I will tell you why. When you do that, corporations are not going to be so quick to shut down in America and move to China, move to Mexico, and move to other low-wage countries,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

