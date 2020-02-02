Fox News’ Chris Wallace pressed 2020 Democratic nominee Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on the recent uproar about a controversial case she was involved with before her Senate career.

In an interview for Fox News Sunday, Klobuchar was asked about how her office convicted Myon Burrell, an African American teenager, over the shooting death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards back in 2003. Wallace asked his questions while referencing the Associated Press’ investigation of the case, which identified troubling developments including questionable case evidence and contradictory statements from the prosecution’s lead witness.

The New York Times has noted that Klobuchar is receiving calls from critics who say she should suspend her campaign for her role in the case. As such, Wallace asked Klobuchar for what she knew about the case and whether it should be re-opened.

As Klobuchar deflected while calling the case “tragic,” Wallace noted that she wasn’t answering the core of his question.

“We know it was a bad case. The question is whether this young man did it. This AP investigation indicates that other people who were there said he didn’t do it and that some of the witnesses that were relied on were very questionable. You were the head prosecutor. Did you know, and if you didn’t, shouldn’t you have known?”

“My view as someone that has worked with the innocent project for years, if there is new evidence it must come forward,” Klobuchar said.

“You’re not answering my question,” Wallace responded again. “Did you know about the fact that there was this questionable evidence that the police were coming up with?”

“I didn’t know about this new evidence until I saw this report,” Klobuchar said. “I couldn’t have. I haven’t been in the office for 12 years.”

From there, Wallace invoked the calls for Klobuchar’s campaign suspension, along her struggling approval numbers with African Americans.

“You’re not going to win the Democratic nomination if you have such little support from the minority community,” he said.

Watch Klobuchar’s response above, via Fox News.

