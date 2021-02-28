Chris Wallace Presses Rick Scott for Downplaying GOP Civil War: ‘That Is Not a United Party’

Senator Rick Scott (R- FL), who currently chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has tried to say in recent days that the Republican civil war is “cancelled.”

But CPAC has brought that fissure into the spotlight, most prominently with the very awkward moment of Kevin McCarthy talking up Donald Trump’s CPAC appearance last week right before Liz Cheney took a very different position on the former president’s speech.

Scott reiterated to Chris Wallace on Sunday that “the Republican civil war is cancelled,” but Wallace questioned if that’s really the case.

The Fox News Sunday anchor brought up how former Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley are not at CPAC, before playing the comments from McCarthy and Cheney.

“Senator, that is not a united party,” Wallace said.

Scott said there’s only the sense of division “if you look at what’s on TV,” instead saying Republican voters are united in opposing the Biden administration’s agenda.

“But this isn’t just TV, senator,” Wallace noted. “President Trump is expected to stake his claim as the continuing leader of the Republican party in a speech today, but you have top Republican leaders like Liz Cheney, like Mitch McConnell, like Mitt Romney, who say the present forfeited that because of his actions after the November election.”

When he asked directly if the GOP is still the Trump party, Scott responded, “It’s the voters’ party.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

