Former FBI Director James Comey penned an op-ed touting the results of the IG report this week, while acknowledging the serious errors he found. Following his comments, IG Michael Horowitz — when asked if Comey’s right to feel vindicated — said the report does not “vindicate” anyone who touched this.

Comey will be appearing on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace this weekend. Wallace spoke with Bill Hemmer this morning about the big interview and said, “When he left office, and ever since, James Comey has basically said that the FBI did nothing wrong, that they acted the way they should have, they followed all the proper protocols — they got some endorsement from the IG report that said that it was the Trump investigation was properly opened and that there was not political bias, but there was a lot about rampant abuse, misconduct, some would say illegality in the way they went after those FISA warrants and that’s what I want to talk about that.”

He noted Comey’s “victory lap” and said, “[He’s] said this disproves all of the Trump narrative that we spied, that we had a political animus in opening the investigation. To some degree he’s right. To some degree he’s got some explaining to do.”

Wallace’s guests Sunday also include House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff and White House special adviser Pam Bondi.

