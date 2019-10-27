President Donald Trump said this morning that he did not notify Speaker Nancy Pelosi in advance about the raid that took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

On Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and said the successful operation is a victory for America.

He also questioned the VP on Trump saying he didn’t inform Pelosi in advance, with “the implication seeming to be that Pelosi or members of Congress would leak this.”

“Does the President not trust the Speaker of the House with sensitive national security information?” Wallace asked.

Pence disputed that was the implication, saying Trump’s “total focus was on a successful mission” and on the safety of the troops.

Wallace again asked why Pelosi wasn’t informed. Pence again defended the moves the administration took ahead of the raid and didn’t address it directly.

“No American casualties and al-Baghdadi is dead,” Pence said.

“We all applaud that. I do want to ask you, though, it’s my job as a newsman, sir, respectfully, why didn’t the president notify the Speaker of the House?” Wallace again asked.

Pence again heralded the success of the operation but did not directly answer.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

