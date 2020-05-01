Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace claimed, on Friday, that Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is “a lot stronger” than Christine Blasey Ford’s 2018 allegation against Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Ed Henry, Wallace said that “the case that Tara Reade makes against Joe Biden is a lot stronger than the case Christine Blasey Ford made against Brett Kavanaugh because Blasey Ford had not told anybody for decades after the event happened, and it really was incredibly sketchy.”

“There was no real record that she and Brett Kavanaugh had ever met,” he argued, noting, “Clearly Tara Reade worked for Joe Biden, worked in his office, and did tell people contemporaneously in ’93, and in the years immediately thereafter, that this happened.”

“Doesn’t mean it did happen, but it does mean that she has a stronger record of making the allegation than for instance Blasey Ford did,” he concluded.

Wallace went on to also criticize the many journalists who had interviewed Biden since news of the allegation that failed to question him about it.

“All I can say is I know I would’ve asked him, and I know you would’ve asked him, and I think any good reporter should’ve asked him,” Wallace said.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]