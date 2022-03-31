Chris Wallace settled into his new home at CNN by ribbing his colleague, John Berman, over a news brief he wrote when the two of them worked together years ago.

As Wallace prepares to launch his new streaming show for CNN+, he made his first TV appearance on the network Thursday when he joined New Day to discuss the latest developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At one point in the conversation, Berman welcomed Wallace by recalling that they are both ,ABC News alumni since Wallace used to be a network correspondent for them, and Berman was a writer and desk assistant.

“I used to have to write news briefs,” Berman said. “I remember how excited I was that I got to write a news brief for you once. It’s such a happy memory and now I get to meet you here, and you’re at CNN, so it’s thrilling for me.”

Wallace smiled as he told Berman he remembers the brief and “it was one of the worst written I’ve seen.” Berman and Brianna Keilar laughed at Wallace went on to say “I probably hurt your career because I said ‘who wrote this thing? Berman?'”

Wallace continued by jokingly saying Berman’s career might’ve taken a different turn if he sent the brief directly to Bob Iger that morning, before any of his assistants arrived for the day.

“You should have done that, John,” Wallace said. “If you had just emailed him, you know, things could could have been very different in your career.”

“I could’ve gotten off news brief quickly,” Berman responded to everyone’s amusement.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com