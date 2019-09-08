Former Congressman Mark Sanford announced on Fox News Sunday he’s running for president in the GOP primary against President Donald Trump, and Chris Wallace‘s first question right off the bat was “Why?”

Wallace told Sanford, “You’ve got to know you basically have no chance of winning the Republican nomination, so why run for president?”

Sanford said you could’ve said the same about Trump himself in the early stages of the 2016 race.

“You honestly think you have a serious chance of beating…?” Wallace started, before Sanford reasserted, “I’m saying you never know.”

Wallace said the conditions surrounding Trump’s GOP primary ascendancy are slightly different, and at one point he pressed Sanford on his infamous affair and “hiking the Appalachian trail.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

