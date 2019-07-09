Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Alex Acosta can no longer serve as Secretary of the Department of Labor and that he and President Donald Trump must answer for their respective connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Schumer used his Tuesday morning remarks on the Senate floor to rip Acosta over Epstein’s sex trafficking charges, invoking the recent commotion about how Acosta oversaw a secret plea deal that gave Epstein a lenient sentence a decade ago when he was facing similar allegations against himself. To this point, Schumer said it would be unacceptable for Acosta to keep his post after declining to prosecute “a predator and a serial sex trafficker of children.”

“I am calling on Secretary Acosta to resign,” Schumer said. “It is now impossible for anyone to have confidence in Secretary Acosta’s abilities to lead the Department of Labor. If he refuses to resign, President Trump should fire him.”

After calling on the Department of Justice to release their review on the Epstein case to the public, Schumer said “the president needs to answer for his statements that he has made about his relationship with Mr. Epstein.” Schumer pointed to Trump’s past statements about Epstein as well as their personal interactions at Mar-a-Lago as he drove this point.

“The president needs to answer for this, and ‘I don’t recall’ is not an acceptable answer in this case, particularly since President Trump appointed Mr. Acosta to such a powerful position.”

Watch above, via Fox News

