Chuck Todd assessed that Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban will damage President Joe Biden’s effort to portray himself as more politically competent than his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Todd joined MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on Tuesday to break down the various repercussions from the situation in Kabul. The Meet the Press host focused on Biden’s latest remarks where he appeared to deflect blame from himself, even though Todd said the president took care to avoid throwing the Pentagon or the U.S. intelligence community “under the bus.”

“You’ve got to ask: the orderly part of this, what went wrong?” Todd asked. He then predicted that the greatest political fallout from this event will be the impact it has on Biden’s image of competency.

Joe Biden’s greatest strength against Donald Trump in the campaign was the idea that he has been around the block, he knows what he’s doing, we’re facing this crisis with Covid, we need some basic competency back in government, no more chaos. He’s lost the competency high-marks he was getting at one time, and that’s tough to get back.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com