“President Trump didn’t want America to be the world’s police. Well, we’ve got to ask this question: is this what it looks like when there is no American cop on the beat?”

Chuck Todd opened Wednesday’s MTP Daily hitting President Donald Trump for public inaction on recent global turmoil, including the massive protests in Hong Kong:

“There are clashes in Hong Kong between pro-democracy protesters and riot police. There are decades-old tensions reemerging between Japan and South Korea at a moment they should be focused on North Korea. There are populist, nativist, and xenophobic movements roiling the globe. There is escalating conflict between two nuclear powers, India and Pakistan. Russia is testing nuclear-powered missiles. There is now Russian missile technology inside Turkey, a key NATO ally. And I haven’t even mentioned your just sort of your run-of-the-mill walking away from certain things, whether it comes to Middle East peace, parts of Latin America, things like that.”

He said “any other modern president” would be at least “voicing support” for pro-democracy movements like what’s taking place in Hong Kong.

After Todd’s comments, Politico reported, “Donald Trump’s top aides are urging him to back Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters, but the president isn’t interested, multiple people familiar with the administration’s internal debates say.”

The report says that POTUS “surprised his aides” when he told Xi Jinping prior to this summer’s G-20 that “he would not condemn the Chinese government over a crackdown in Hong Kong” because he “understood it was an internal issue in which the U.S. would not interfere.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

