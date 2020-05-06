On MTP Daily Wednesday, Chuck Todd opened by asking, “Is the federal government run by President Trump considering, for lack of a better word, surrendering to this virus?”

WATCH: With the White House shifting its messaging on COVID-19, @chucktodd asks: “Is the federal government considering, for lack of a better word, surrendering to this virus?” pic.twitter.com/EU1bA3ja8K — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) May 6, 2020

Todd pointed to the president’s messaging on reopening the country despite the growing number of coronavirus cases, with even the president himself acknowledging that number will go up, to address the growing economic issues for millions across the country.

Todd also brought up the recent talk about “winding down” the coronavirus task force, something that Trump today backed off on after, as he put it, hearing from people about how “popular” and “respected” it is.

“The uncertainty about the White House’s strategy… comes amid numerous warning signs that we’re not anywhere near ready to safely reopen the country from a health standpoint or a consumer confidence standpoint,” Todd said. He also noted there’s still plenty of unknowns regarding the virus.

