A new report says the CIA has determined that there’s a good chance Vladimir Putin and other prominent Russian officials are personally supervising new efforts to interfere with the American 2020 election.

Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin joined CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday to break down his piece on the CIA’s analysis of Russian efforts to meddle with the election. Rogin explained that after the CIA, the NSA, and the FBI analyzed numerous pieces of classified and unclassified intelligence, the agency concluded that the “whole operation… is probably linked to Vladimir Putin directly and probably directed by Vladimir Putin and his top aides.”

Rogin’s piece notes that the CIA assessment includes an analysis of Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, an acquaintance of Rudy Giuliani who helped President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer with his smear campaign against Joe Biden. The Director of National Intelligence and the Treasury Department identified Derkach as a Russian agent earlier this month, and while the CIA’s assessment doesn’t specifically name Giuliani, it does warn that Derkach interacted with a “prominent” person connected to the Trump campaign in order to amplify attacks on Biden.

This all comes about a week after FBI director Chris Wray warned that Russia is “very active” with their efforts to disrupt the election.

Rogin explained how the information was disseminated since the assessment’s release in late August, saying, “it seems clear that this detail that the Russian president and his top aides may be personally directing this influence effort is explosive, and could be damaging not only to U.S.-Russian relations, but also the president’s relationship with Russia.”

“Now it’s out in the public,” Rogin said, “and now both the U.S. government and the Russian government will have to acknowledge it and talk about what it means.”

