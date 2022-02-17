Clay Travis on Hillary Running Again: ‘Kamala Harris Is Going to Racism Her to Death’

Clay Travis predicted on Thursday that Hillary Clinton would fall victim to toxic identity politics within the Democratic Party if she runs for president in 2024.

Clinton has not said one way or another if she intends to launch a third bid for the White House. But the former first lady, secretary of state and senator’s name has been all over Fox News this week.

Network guests and hosts have speculated to varying degrees about how much trouble they believe Clinton is in.

That speculation is rooted in unfounded allegations she spied on former President Donald Trump.

Clinton was a major topic of conversation on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday, where Travis speculated about the state of the 2024 Democratic Party primary.

Under the assumption President Joe Biden does not run for re-election, Travis argued that Clinton could face Vice President Kamala Harris in a race that would be defined by identity politics.

“If Biden doesn’t run, it is sexist and racist by the Democratic Party’s own standards if Kamala Harris isn’t the nominee,” the Outkick founder stated, “So at least if they go with Hillary, they can cross off the sexist part. It’ll still be racist, but she’ll only be half wrong, and half worthy of condemnation.”

Host Tucker Carlson deadpanned that Clinton might garner sympathy, once voters learn how “oppressed she has been.”

“She seems obviously like this sinister, entitled rich lady who’s had everything handed to her, and got a Senate seat because he husband was president,” Carlson said. “When people learn that everyone is picking on her because she is a girl, don’t you think like Oprah, she will become very popular?”

“She is going to get beaten in the oppression olympics by Kamala Harris,” Travis said, adding,

If you have the pyramid of victimization lined up, which defines everything in the Democratic Party right now, Kamala Harris is at the apex. She is the ultimate victim as a Black woman. And If she is not allowed to be the nominee after being vice president, then Hillary Clinton will be racist.

Travis concluded, “Look, as much as I think Hillary would be the candidate, I think that Kamala Harris is going to racism her to death, and there’s just no way for her to be the nominee.”

