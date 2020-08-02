Congressman James Clyburn pushed back in a recent interview against Trump administration claims about mail-in voting and remarked, “I have been saying now for about three years that this president doesn’t plan to have an election. He’s not planning to give up the office. He thinks that the American people will be duped by him, like the people of Germany was duped by Adolf Hitler.”

Clyburn appeared on CNN Sunday and Dana bash brought up those comments to ask, “Do you really think Donald Trump is comparable to Adolf Hitler?”

Clyburn said he feels “very strongly” that Trump “has taken on strong-arm tactics” and that “he is Mussolini, Putin, is Hitler.”

He went on to say that he believes Trump doesn’t want to “peacefully transfer power”:

“I don’t think he plans to leave the White House. He doesn’t plan to have fair and unfettered elections. I believe that he plans to install himself in some kind of emergency way to continue hold onto office and that’s why the American people had better wake up. I know a little bit about history, and I know how countries find their demise.”

He ripped Stephen Miller’s recent comments about mail-in voting as “some of the worst stuff I’ve ever heard in my life.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

