‘C’mon, Declassified Everything?!’ Biden Mocks Trump’s Classified Documents Defense

President Joe Biden answered questions from reporters on Friday outside the White House and was asked for comment on the release of the Department of Justice affidavit supporting the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, which happened just hours before.

“President Trump said that he declassified all those documents, can he just declassify them all?” a reporter asked Biden regarding the top secret documents recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

“Well, I just want you to know I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president. I can do it! C’mon! Declassified everything?!” Biden responded mocking Trump’s claims.

“I’m not going to comment because I don’t know the detail. I don’t even want to know. I will let the Justice Department take care of that,” Biden added.

Earlier in the week, Trump released a statement saying he was suing the Justice Department to stop an official review of documents recovered from his private home, which was not an approved storage facility for top secret information.

“We are now demanding that the Department of ‘Justice’ be instructed to immediately STOP the review of documents illegally seized from my home. ALL documents have been previously declassified,” Trump claimed in the statement, despite the federal warrant revealing 11 sets of top secret documents were recovered from Trump’s residence.

Another reporter then asked Biden a question related to national security threats surrounding Trump’s taking home of classified information. Biden did not respond and moved on.

“Mr. President, in simple terms, is it ever appropriate for a president to take home top secret and classified documents?” asked another reporter.

“Depending on the circumstance, for example, I have in my home a cabined off space that is completely secure. I’m taking home with me today’s PDB. It’s locked. I have a person with me. Military with me. I read it. Lock it back up and give it to the military,” Biden said.

Watch the full exchange above via Fox News

