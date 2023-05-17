CNBC’s Faber Praises Elon Musk For Speaking His Mind Regardless of Financial Risk: ‘He Does Not Care’

CNBC’s David Faber reflected on his interview with Elon Musk by giving the Twitter CEO credit for accepting the financial setbacks he may face over his controversial behavior.

The Squawk on the Street host joined MSNBC’s Chris Jansing on Wednesday to review the interview where he pressed Musk on his amplification of conspiracy theories, misinformation, and his inflammatory conduct on the platform. Jansing was especially interested in the part of the interview when Musk took a long pause before standing by his behavior, even if it costs Twitter money.

Asked whether he thinks Musk comprehends the implications of his comments, Faber assessed Musk is “clearly aware, I believe, that it can have, and does have, an impact on the willingness of advertisers to become advertisers on Twitter.” He said the same could be said about people’s attitudes towards Tesla.

“He gives you plenty of chances to do that given how often he tweets about very controversial subjects,” said Faber. “I don’t know that he really, fully thinks through the influence he has and the impact that this communicating he does can have on it. But again, you heard it. He does not care. He’s going to say what he feels he has to say, and that’s it.”

Faber gave Musk another nod by telling Jansing of how the Musk interview was “with him,” and there were no PR flunkies trying to call the shots on how it went.

“No handlers, no PR people, nobody coming into the room with him, nobody saying anything. And him, to his credit, saying nothing is off limits,” he explained. “It’s just a unique approach in every way that this man seems to have.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

