Joe Scarborough Claims ‘Cogent’ Joe Biden Calls Him Up At Night to ‘Aggressively’ Debate His Commentary

Joe Scarborough, the former GOP congressman turned MSNBC morning show host, joined David Axelrod and Mike Murphy on their Hacks On Tap podcast Tuesday and, while discussing a range of topics, Scarborough revealed some details about his personal interactions with the president.

“The only thing with Joe Biden’s age is actually because, I will tell you, I know that Joe Biden is still cogent,” Scarborough said in a discussion about Biden’s age being a potential liability for the Democrats in 2024.

“Because I’ve said a few things about him on my show and I’ve written a couple of op-eds and he’ll wake me up when I’m gone, when I’m asleep at 830 at night, because Mika and I, of course, wake up 4:30 in the morning and I’ll just go. Hello? Yes, sir,” Scarborough continued, referencing his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“And about an hour later, he will give he will aggressively and very effectively give me point by point by point about how my op-ed was flawed,” Scarborough concluded with a chuckle.

Axios’s Alex Thompson flagged the clip online and noted that when he was at Politico in April 2022 he reported that Biden is a regular Morning Joe viewer.

“Multiple people with knowledge of the president’s media consumption habits said he is a regular viewer of MSNBC’s Morning Joe (and, less frequently, CNN’s New Day), which he occasionally has on in the background as he starts his day,” Politico reported at the time.

The report noted that Biden has “years-long relationships” with multiple hosts and guests on the show, including Brzezinski who has “known Biden since she was a kid.” Politico explained that Mike and Biden go way back to the days “when Biden would meet with her father, the well-known former National Security Adviser ZBIGNIEW BRZEZINSKI (Biden received the second Zbigniew Brzezinski Annual Prize awarded by the Center for Strategic and International Studies).”

Listen to the full Hacks on Tap podcast here.

