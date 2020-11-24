CNBC’s Jim Cramer was very encouraged Tuesday by the Dow hitting 30,000 and said, “Science has triumphed.”

Cramer commended the work of companies that have produced safe and effective vaccines that will be distributed in a matter of weeks.

“We don’t speak enough on the network about how great science has done, because none of us thought this was possible,” he said.

Cramer described a “happy days are here again” feeling spreading and added, “If we can get this thing under control, it is going to be like the end of Prohibition.”

You can watch above, via CNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]