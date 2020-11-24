A number of Democrats have been very vocal since the election calling for investigations into President Donald Trump and his allies once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Recent reporting suggesting a reluctance from Biden to do so set off some outrage among Democrats. Last week one Democratic congressman called on the next DOJ to investigate “the entire Trump regime” for their “innumerable crimes.”

Lester Holt spoke with Biden for NBC Nightly News on Tuesday and asked about these calls from fellow Democrats.

“Some Democrats want investigations go to forward against President Trump after he leaves office. Do you support that?” he asked.

Biden responded, “I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happen. There are a number of investigations that I’ve read about that are at a state level. There’s nothing at all I can or cannot do about that.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

