CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart got personal with an attack on 18-year-old student Nick Sandmann on Tuesday, who received a settlement from CNN in January after suing the network over its coverage of him following a viral 2019 confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips.

As Lockhart watched the Republican National Convention — where Sandmann delivered a speech on how he was defamed by the media — the CNN analyst tweeted, “I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky,” referring to Sandman, who attended Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills, Kentucky.

I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 26, 2020

Lockhart quickly received backlash for the tweet, including from former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who responded, “What no one should have to watch is CNN – the network you work for – viciously attack an innocent kid.”

What no one should have to watch is CNN – the network you work for – viciously attack an innocent kid. For all the talk from Dems about empathy and compassion they sure have a hard time showing it! https://t.co/ujU71ZuHE2 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 26, 2020

Joe is right. Nick Sandman is entitled. To an apology. Add Lockhart to the list of people who owe him one. https://t.co/myuKhLfJ1I — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 26, 2020

Said “snot nose kid from Kentucky” sued the network you work for – for $250 million. The network settled. https://t.co/hkjO25WLev — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 26, 2020

You’re just mad CNN pays @N1ckSandmann more than you. https://t.co/3nWWq0Jdgn — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) August 26, 2020

Joe’s a real tough guy. Bullying a kid. I’m sure everyone is impressed by what a big deal you are, Joe and how your trashing a teen makes you look real important. https://t.co/E9Zr6m6HGE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 26, 2020

You’re a hateful old man – you should say you’re sorry @N1ckSandmann Too bad there’s so many entitled adults on @CNN that have nothing better to do than insult young good hearted American kids that love their country and God https://t.co/nbEwpyGb4I — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) August 26, 2020

“Good evening everyone, my name is Nick Sandmann, and I’m the teenager who was defamed by the media after an encounter with a group of protesters on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last year,” Sandmann declared during his Tuesday RNC speech, adding that he became “the target of network and cable news networks nationwide” for wearing a Make America Great Again hat.

“What I thought was a strange encounter quickly developed into a major news story, complete with video footage. My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode,” he continued. “They did so without researching the full video of the incident, without ever investigating Mr. Phillips’ motives, or without ever asking me for my side of the story. And do you know why? Because the truth was not important.”

“Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered, and if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky, well so be it. That would teach him not to wear a MAGA hat,” Sandmann said.

