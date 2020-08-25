Nicholas Sandmann spoke at the RNC on night two and blasted the media “outrage mob” and cancel culture.

Sandmann’s speech was prefaced by a review of how he came into the media spotlight in the first place after that now-infamous confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial. Sandmann ended up suing a number of media outlets for defamation. Earlier this year, both CNN and the Washington Post reached settlements.

Sandmann said in that moment he was thinking he didn’t want to “do anything that might further agitate the man banging that drum in my face” and said “my life changed forever in that one moment.”

“The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode,” he continued. “The truth was not important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered.”

“Canceled is what is happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. And often the media is a willing participant. But I would not be canceled. I fought back and won a victory,” Sandmann said.

He concluded by praising President Trump for being willing to fight back against the media and ended by putting on his MAGA hat.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

