CNN Anchor Confronts KJP On Bad Biden Poll Numbers: Why ‘Literally Fuse’ His Name With Economics ‘Americans Aren’t Happy With?’

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre was confronted on CNN with President Joe Biden’s low poll numbers showing Americans think he’s handled the economy poorly, and responded by saying that polls don’t “show everything” and implying people don’t really know how good they have it.

CNN This Morning anchor Victor Blackwell spoke with Jean Pierre ahead of the president’s upcoming road trip pitching Bidenomics as the 2024 election season picks up speed.

Blackwell put the numbers on screen showing Americans are unhappy with the state of the economy under Biden and asked for the press secretary to explain.

“From the White House perspective, why is there a disparity between the good story, the narrative you think you have to tell, and how it’s received by the American people?” he asked.

“So, a couple of things, Victor. Look, as we know, polls don’t show everything. They don’t tell the full story, as you just stated,” Jean Pierre replied.

She said that Biden delivered historic wins for Democrats in the midterms before arguing that America is coming out of a pandemic, and people don’t realize that wages are “actually going up” and inflation is going down “over a long extended period of time.”

Later in the discussion, Blackwell flat-out asked if it’s a good idea to “literally fuse the president’s name with the economics that Americans aren’t very happy with?”

Jean Pierre’s answer was about the same as her first answer, but she added that Biden comes from a middle class family and he “understands what the American people have gone, go through, right, sitting at the kitchen table once a month trying to figure out how to pay those bills.”

