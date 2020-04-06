Following a reported behind-the-scenes blowup at the White House on Saturday night, a top economic adviser for President Donald Trump is explaining why he challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci — a leading voice on the coronavirus task force — on a matter of science.

In a tense confrontation on CNN’s New Day Monday, anchor John Berman grilled economic advisor Peter Navarro on why he’s more suited to dispense medical opinions than Dr. Fauci. Specifically, during what Axios called an “epic Situation Room showdown” on Saturday night, Navarro railed at Fauci over his words of caution about the effectiveness of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in fighting the coronavirus.

“So why is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead infectious disease doctor in the country, wrong about this, in your opinion?” Berman said.

“I have two words for you: Second opinion,” Navarro replied.

Berman cut Navarro off.

“What are your qualifications to weigh in on medicines more than Dr. Anthony Fauci? Why should we listen to you and not Dr. Fauci?”

The Trump economic advisor went on to tout the work of Dr. William Grace — who appeared recently on Fox News with Laura Ingraham to advocate for hydroxychloroquine — and suggested that Berman invite Grace on his program. Navarro then responded to Berman challenging him on his bona fides.

“My qualifications, in terms of looking at the science, is that I’m a social scientist. I have a Ph.D. And I understand how to read statistical studies, whether it’s in medicine, the law, economics or whatever.”

“I’m sorry, that doesn’t qualify you to treat patients,” Berman shot back. “You know it doesn’t qualify to you treat patients.

“All I’m asking for you to understand, John, is that right in your city, in the New York health and hospital system, virtually every patient getting presenting with COVID-19 symptoms is given hydroxy,” Navarro replied.

Later, Navarro challenged Berman.

“I don’t know why you’re so hard about this,” Navarro said. “Would you take [hydroxychloroquine] if you got sick?”

“I would listen to my doctor about whether or not I should take it,” Berman said. He added, “I would not listen to someone involved with trade policy.”

Watch above, via CNN.

