Things got heated over impeachment on CNN this afternoon between Democratic commentator Hilary Rosen and James Schultz, CNN legal contributor and former Trump White House lawyer.

Schultz criticized the Democrats’ strategy on holding the articles of impeachment as a “political ploy” and said it’s ridiculous to impeach President Donald Trump on obstruction because it stems from “their failure to take the thing through the court system.”

“It comes from an unwillingness for Donald Trump to allow people who know more about this issue to testify,” Rosen shot back. “The only reason you would have to go to court is if the administration refuses to cooperate, if the administration obstructs Congress.”

“You’re not a lawyer, and you don’t understand this process. That’s not right,” Schultz responded.

They clashed over the impeachment process and at one point as Schultz and Whitfield talked over each other, Rosen said, “Stop it, you’re abusing power on air. Stop filibustering her! Go ahead, Fred, ask the question.”

Whitfield asked about the White House keeping people from testifying. Schultz said “Congress does not have the last word on that” as Rosen said “you only have to fight your way in court if you have something to hide from the Congress.”

“Does that mean everybody who goes to court has something to hide?” he asked.

“Why are you even arguing things that the President Trump doesn’t argue?” Rosen asked. “I don’t get that. That’s what’s happened here, is that Republicans have started being so talking-point loyal to the president that they’re even going farther than the president does.”

Schultz shot back, “I’m making legal arguments, legal process arguments here that make sense.”

“It’s not a point here. It’s not. It’s actually not a point here,” Rosen said.

“Oh, it’s not. It’s just not because you say it isn’t. I get it, that’s a wise argument,” Schultz said.

As they kept going back and forth and Whitfield tried to ask about a Senate trial, she eventually jumped in and asked, “Does anyone hear me?”

