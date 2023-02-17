CNN Chief Chris Licht Addresses Don Lemon’s Comments About Women in Staff Town Hall

CNN CEO Chris Licht addressed Don Lemon’s viral comments on women in their “prime” at a company town hall, according to a new report.

Lemon apologized on Thursday after addressing Republican Nikki Haley arguing for a younger generation in politics in her 2024 presidential announcement. Lemon argued Haley was not in her “prime,” claiming women are in their prime in their 20s, 30s, and possibly 40s, citing a vague Google search to back up his comments.

The New York Post first reported on the tensions the comments caused behind the scenes, people close to the situation and network reporting Poppy Harlow immediately left the CNN This Morning set for a break after Lemon’s comments.

A CNN spokesperson told Mediate that Harlow’s exit from the set was “totally unrelated” to the comments from Lemon.

Licht also reportedly spoke to Lemon and addressed the comments to other staff.

“Chris isn’t happy and he has spoken to Don a couple times today,” a Post source said. “Don knows it can’t happen again.”

At a town hall meeting, Licht reportedly said if saying “stupid things” becomes a trend for Lemon or others, then there will be “recourse.”

Haley jumped on Lemon’s comments, claiming it’s “always liberals who are the most sexist.”

Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW it's always the liberals who are the most sexist. pic.twitter.com/PzpniQFLff — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

“Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job,” she tweeted. “BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Lemon was not on air to co-host CNN This Morning on Friday, though he’d previously announced the time off.

