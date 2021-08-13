CNN Chyron: ‘Afghanistan’s Rapid Unraveling Threatens Biden’s Legacy’

A CNN chyron on Friday read “Afghanistan’s Rapid Unraveling Threatens Biden’s Legacy.”

The chyron comes as the Taliban has taken over 18 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals. On Thursday, the United States announced it is sending 3,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate U.S. Embassy personnel and other Americans from that country.

The chyron appeared during a report on At This Hour With Kate Bolduan as CNN national correspondent Kylie Atwood said that “the pace at which the security situation is deteriorating in Afghanistan has taken U.S. officials by surprise.”

“And I think it’s important to note that, as this unfolds, this is a situation that threatens to permanently strain President [Joe] Biden’s foreign policy legacy. He has repeatedly said that the U.S. is going to leave Afghanistan,” she said. “He knows that Americans are with him in that.”

“But the U.S. State Department has also said they are engaged in talks with the Taliban,” continued Atwood. “Those talks have, however, gone nowhere. And the situation that the Biden administration is facing right now is alarming.”

Additionally, Atwood said that the White House doesn’t “see grand political implications for the president and his efforts to double down on his decision to get U.S. troops out of Afghanistan” as “the American people are largely with him in this.”

She added that the Biden administration views “China as the long-term threat to the U.S. when it comes to foreign policy” and therefore the White House “[wants] to put some resources toward that.”

“The question now is, if there is a civil war that unfolds, was that really the right move to make. That is something that we will watch as the Biden administration makes their decisions over the next few days.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com