Donald Trump announced that Rudy Giuliani contracted the coronavirus, and as news of the diagnosis broke across the media, a lot of people were deeply concerned about Giuliani’s possible spreading of the virus.

As CNN’s Jeremy Diamond spoke to Fredricka Whitfield to break down the news, he noted that Giuliani’s diagnosis comes after numerous people close to Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. Diamond noted that Giuliani mostly refuses to abide by public health guidelines, and that Giuliani has been traveling around the country recently to lead Trump’s efforts to dispute the 2020 Election results.

“Some of these events, you saw Mayor Giuliani not wearing a mask. He was in indoor spaces where most of the attendees were not wearing masks,” Diamond said. “If you don’t follow these guidelines, and you continue to not change your behavior, this is going to happen. Of course, we wish Mayor Giuliani a speedy recovery. We hope he doesn’t have too serious symptoms, but obviously it has to be noted that people who engage in reckless behavior… do face a higher risk of contracting the virus.”

Whitfield followed up Diamond’s analysis by concurring that Giuliani’s diagnosis raises concern about those who’ve been in close proximity to him in recent days. As it were, others have seen the news about Giuliani as well, many of whom reacted by raising the alarm of who might have been exposed.

oh hell. He didn’t wear a mask around so many people when he testified at the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday. Including how many Republican state lawmakers that didn’t have masks? https://t.co/VwzAK6oaEk pic.twitter.com/ODyLP28Rnw — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) December 6, 2020

All those people in that room https://t.co/XM8LZGD9AU — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 6, 2020

And now Trump's latest election battle strategist, Rudy Giuliani, has coronavirus. https://t.co/ZbUWUjJRv6 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 6, 2020

The COVID spread of people close to the president continues. https://t.co/KybY6grZzk — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani testified at a crowded legislative hearing at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday. #gapol https://t.co/NMMMi6XWoD — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 6, 2020

Rudy has been traveling the country, often appearing maskless, going station to station for the president. He now has COVID. The contact tracing (which likely won’t be done) would be insane on this. https://t.co/DFQzp6q7fj — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, asking one of his witnesses: “Would you be comfortable taking your mask off some people can hear you?” He was unmasked at the Michigan election hearing for over 4 hours pic.twitter.com/L8hh5wvMTD — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 6, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

