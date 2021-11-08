CNN Correspondent Who Called Critics ‘A**holes’ Defends Report on Inflation, Milk Prices

The CNN correspondent who slammed “assholes on Twitter” for his inflation report stood by that reporting on Monday.

Evan McMorris-Santoro recently spoke to a family in Texas being hit hard by high prices. The Stotlers have nine kids, most of whom are adopted, and they described paying higher prices lately for the 12 gallons of milk their family buys every week.

There was a lot of Twitter snark and criticism over CNN’s report last Thursday, with people bringing up the child tax credit the family would be receiving. McMorris-Santoro responded by tweeting, “Truly remarkable number of assholes on here attempting to dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises. Very wise and cool tweets. Glad you’re all weathering the economy so well!”

On Monday McMorris-Santoro followed up and said, “Of course i asked about stimulus.”

“The story is about the uncertainty in prices right now and how that feels. the family also felt the money, but that doesn’t mean they don’t feel grocery price increases.”

He shared from his notes that the Stotlers that they did receive child tax credits.

“Of course I have seen the receipts. as the story says, she is a bargain shopper. she finds deals. deals anyone who knows anything about the internet infrastructure to share deals on grocery staples would not be surprised by. even low prices can go up, and have,” he continued. “This is a lovely family, whom I cold-called. I cold-called a number families while researching this. we did not talk about politicians or partisan messaging. I asked what it felt like to go to the store these days, and they told me. we filmed it.”

