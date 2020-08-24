CNN cut off President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech on Monday, branding his comments “wrong, misleading, or outright lies.”

As Trump ranted against mail-in voting, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s hearing before the House, and the RNC’s lack of cable news coverage, CNN cut off the speech before Anderson Cooper immediately began to strip it down.

“After vowing to have a positive convention, the president goes negative in its first moments. He started off falsely attacking mail-in voting. He’s continuing to attack mail-in voting as his postmaster general testifies that the attacks are ‘unhelpful.’ That’s his own postmaster general,” Cooper reacted. “He also criticized the media for airing the postmaster’s hearing instead of his roll call.”

“He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box. Unclear how angering the entire country by shutting down would help them at the ballot box,” he continued, before claiming, “It is sort of all the most recent greatest hits and false statements by the president and I imagine what we’re going to hear a lot this week from the president who clearly wants to be out front every single day.”

CNN Chief National Correspondent John King responded, “It underscores the challenge, Anderson, for us in the news business and really for people watching at home if you are a voter who has not decided — if you are a voter who is not firm in your decision — to watch the next four days, because this is a sad thing to say but a lot of what you just heard from the president of the United States is wrong, misleading, or outright lies.”

“Wrong, misleading, or outright lies, and the president knows that,” King declared, before likening Trump to Roman governor Pontius Pilate.

“He was the disruptive outsider last time, there were all these character questions about him 2016, but… there were enough people in enough places who wanted something different in Washington,” he explained. “They wanted Washington disrupted, they voted for Donald Trump and he got his electoral college victory. Now he is the beleaguered incumbent, and you’re right, he often almost seems like Pontius Pilate. These things happening in America, how could they be happening? Well he’s the president of the United States.”

Watch above via CNN.

