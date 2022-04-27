Moscow residents are expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. CNN aired footage taken by U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

“I think it will be soon. Well, because everyone is tired of it,” said one resident, referring to when she thinks the war will be over. “It seems to me that even [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is tired of this, you know, petty intrigue. We need to put more powerful weapons in there and just put an end to it.”

“I can’t even guess,” said a second resident regarding the timeline of when the conflict will end. “I thought it would take three days but somehow our military is sparing the Ukrainians.”

“I think that Ukraine should be completely wiped off the face of the Earth,” said a third resident.

“I think that there’s no war at all,” said a fourth resident. “It’s all politics.”

Although Russian troops have left the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv, they have launched a military offensive in the Donbas region. The United States has accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine and President Joe Biden has called Putin a war criminal. The United States and its allies have given Ukraine military and other support and have enacted sanctions against Russia.

Watch above, via CNN.

